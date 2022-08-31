Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Incident in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported hit-and-run incident that occurred on Saturday night in Farmington Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, in the parking lot of the Forest Nook Restaurant, near Forest Road, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 32-year-old Ryan M. Patterson, of Homer City, was operating a 2004 Ford F-150XLT when he struck a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica, which was an unattended parked vehicle owned by 59-year-old Ernest P. Hartwig, of Knox.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

