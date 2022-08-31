Police Seeking Information on Mislaid Cash in Sligo

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a suspect who picked up mislaid cash in a parking lot in Sligo.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred at the University Korner in Sligo, Clarion County, around 3:30 p.m. on April 1, as the victim stood up out of her vehicle and had $100.00 in cash sitting on her lap.

Police say the victim then entered the store, and simultaneously, the pictured male was exiting the store. The male then proceeded to pick up the money, get in his vehicle, and depart the parking lot.

PSP Clarion is asking the public for help in identifying the pictured male.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

