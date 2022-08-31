 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Ronald John (Ron) Hoag

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-PZdRZdRf4Ow9gPreRonald John (Ron) Hoag, 88, of Erie passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022, following a short illness.

Just as he dealt with all challenges in his life, Ron managed his illness with strength, courage, and grace.

He chose to spend his final days at home surrounded by his loved ones.

Ron will be buried in the Rynd Farm Cemetery after a private visitation for family.

Ron was born in 1934, the son of Bernard and Veronica Hoag, in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from West Catholic High School in Philadelphia, PA.

Ron served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Darmstadt, Germany.

After his military service, Ron was employed with Eastern Airlines.

His strong work ethic earned him numerous promotions; he started his career as a ticket agent and finished with a director-level position in Miami, FL when he retired in 1991.

It was while he was with Eastern Airlines that he met C. Christine (Chris) Cavanaugh and they were married in April 1964.

They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this past spring.

Ron was known for his devotion to his family, his love of reading, classical music, live theater performances, and his great sense of humor.

Ron was also skilled in golf, skiing, photography, and gardening.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bernard (Bernie) Hoag.

Ron is survived by his wife, Chris Hoag; children, Donna (Chuck) Fisher, Christine Marie Bravo, Anne Marie Feely, and son Ron (Sarah) Hoag; grandchildren Lauren Collins, Andrew (Rachel) Bravo, Caitlin Fisher, Caroline (Jake) Scott, Samantha Feely, and Leah Hoag; and great-granddaughters Addison and Emma Collins.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.