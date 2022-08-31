Say What?!: California Penguin Gets Second Chance at Life With Prosthetic Boots

SAN DIEGO, California – A penguin in California is getting a new lease on life thanks to a pair of prosthetic boots.

Lucas, an African penguin at the San Diego Zoo, was diagnosed with a degenerative foot condition called bumblefoot. This causes painful lesions on the feet and can lead to sepsis, infection, and death if left untreated.

