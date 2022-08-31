SCI Forest Inmate Faces Aggravated Harassment for Allegedly Throwing Liquid on Corrections Officer

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing aggravated harassment and related charges for reportedly throwing liquid on a corrections officer.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Shawn Maurice Wallace in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Monday, August 29.

The charges stem from an investigation into an incident that occurred on Tuesday, April 19, at the Forest SCI (State Correctional Institute) located in Jenks Township, Forest County.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville were advised that an inmate, identified as Shawn Wallace, had thrown a liquid, believed to be urine, on a corrections officer.

Upon arrival, police were provided with the victim’s clothing that had been collected, as well as security video that shows fluid being thrown on the officer through Wallace’s cell wicket, the complaint states.

The corrections officer reported he was collecting lunch trays when Wallace threw the liquid. The officer also reported that the liquid went in his eyes, nose, and mouth, as well as on his clothing, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, forensic testing of the uniform shirt worn by the victim officer at the time of the incident indicated the presence of urine on the upper portion.

– Aggravated Harassment by Prisoner, Felony 3

– Harassment – Course of Conduct with No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

Wallace is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

