Rick’s Racing Roundup: Lots of Big Shows Coming Up in Area as Season Winds Down

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Labor Day means the local racing season is starting to wind down but there are still plenty of big shows coming up in the area to close out the 2022 season.

(Pictured above: AJ Flick won in exciting fashion on Sunday and clinched the championship at Tri-City. Photo by Rick Rarer.)

One of the most popular races of the 80s and 90s will return this Friday and Saturday when the Sharon Nationals end a sixteen year absence at Sharon Speedway.

Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions will highlight the two-day show bringing some of the best sprint car drivers in the country to the Hartford, Ohio oval.

Action gets underway this Friday when the All-Stars will battle in a complete program paying six thousand dollars to the winner. On Saturday, the winner will take home at least $12,000.00 and the prestigious Nationals crown. There is a ton of bonus money on the line both nights along with $1,200.00 to the highest finishing non-All-Star, from NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney.

Who will add their name to the Sharon Nationals winners list joining names like Steve Kinser, Doug Wolfgang, Dave Blaney, and a host of others? Fans should be treated to a star-studded field this weekend. RUSH crate modifieds will be on the card Thursday while Saturday the BRP Modified Tour will join the All-Stars for the Lou Blaney Memorial.

Sharon Speedway has one more big show left on their schedule this season on Saturday, September 24, when the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars make their only visit of the season. The best in sprint car racing will be in action along with the pro stocks to close out the 2022 season.

(Pictured above: Sprint Cars will close out the 2022 season at Knox Raceway on September 11. Photo by Rick Rarer.)

Tri-City Raceway closed out their regular points season in exciting fashion this past Sunday when the FAST Sprint Car Series based out of Ohio made their first ever visit to the Venango County oval to take on the western Pennsylvania regulars.

FAST regular Sean Rayhall looked as if he was going to dominate the thirty-lap feature event until lap twenty-nine when he got high in turn three, allowing AJ Flick to close in, take the lead, and the win on the final lap.

The win was Flick’s career-best thirteenth of the season and clinched his first ever Tri-City track championship. Flick also clinched the track championship at Lernerville Speedway to go along with his thirteen wins.

Rayhall would hold on for second place while Brandon Spithaler rounded out the podium.

Tri-City announced they are not done racing yet this season as a regular four-class show will be on tap this Sunday highlighted by the 410 sprint cars and modifieds. The grounds will be open for camping the entire weekend. There will also be a bonfire on Saturday evening.

After a successful first season for new track owner Brian Steinman, Knox Raceway will close out their specials only season on Sunday, September 11, with the second appearance of the 410 sprint cars. The RUSH wingless sprints will also be on the card along with the Penn-Ohio Stock Car Series, with racing at 5:00 p.m.

Rick’s Racing Roundup is brought to you by:

Kerle Tire Company

Bauer Truck Repair

Gatesman Auto Body

Zacherl Motors

