State Police Calls: Local Business Cited for Failing to Control False Alarms

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Local Business Cited for Failing to Control False Alarms

Clarion-based State Police have cited a local business for repeated false alarms over the course of this past year.

Police say Aldi grocery store, located along Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, was cited for failing to control false alarms.

PSP responded to six false alarms within a 12-month period, police say.

Dayton Man Arrested for Simple Trespassing

Police have released information regarding an incident of trespassing in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, at Mayport Gas Station (Shell), along State Route 28, in Redbank Township (Mayport).

Police say a known 37-year-old Dayton man “went to a property he was told he was not welcome to be at.”

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.


