State Police Release Details of Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Route 36

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the details of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Route 36 on August 14.

Around 6:21 a.m. on Sunday, August 14, PSP Marienville responded to a motorcycle crash that occurred at 2276 Route 36, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, involving 36-year-old Robert Coleman, of DuBois.

According to police, Coleman was traveling south on Route 36 on a 2008 Honda sport bike when he failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and drove off the west side of the roadway. The vehicle struck an arrow curve warning sign roadside, and then the bike continued across a driveway where it then laid at its final rest against a tree facing in an eastern direction.

According to police, Coleman was wearing a helmet and was lying face down in a yard. Upon police arrival, Sigel Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS were already on the scene.

The Jefferson County coroner’s office was notified and arrived at approximately 7:10 a.m. and pronounced Coleman deceased.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.