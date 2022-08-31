 

State Police Release Details of Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Route 36

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-line-forestBARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the details of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Route 36 on August 14.

Around 6:21 a.m. on Sunday, August 14, PSP Marienville responded to a motorcycle crash that occurred at 2276 Route 36, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, involving 36-year-old Robert Coleman, of DuBois.

According to police, Coleman was traveling south on Route 36 on a 2008 Honda sport bike when he failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and drove off the west side of the roadway. The vehicle struck an arrow curve warning sign roadside, and then the bike continued across a driveway where it then laid at its final rest against a tree facing in an eastern direction.

According to police, Coleman was wearing a helmet and was lying face down in a yard. Upon police arrival, Sigel Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS were already on the scene.

The Jefferson County coroner’s office was notified and arrived at approximately 7:10 a.m. and pronounced Coleman deceased.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Monday, August 29, 2022.


