YMCA Announces Flag Football Registration for Youth

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is accepting registrations for YMCA Flag Football that is set to begin next week.

YMCA Flag Football is a developmental, participation-based program for boys and girls grades 1-6 during the 2022-2023 school year. Kids learn football skills in a fun setting where everyone gets to try new positions and play equally.

Practices are once per week and games are played on Saturdays. The six-game schedule begins on September 10th. The season finishes on October 22nd. Teams will be finalized by September 3rd.

Kids are grouped together by grades. Practices will start the week of September 5th. Practices are scheduled by volunteer coaches and depend on children’s availability. Coaches will call families to set practice times. Practices will be scheduled on a weeknight.

Games are played at Clarion County Park or YMCA. Prices are $30 for members and $50 for Non-Members. A $5 late fee applies after August 31. Volunteers are needed to run the program.

Game Times

– 5th and 6th grade – games start at 9:30 a.m.

– 3rd and 4th grade – games start at 11:00 a.m.

– 1st and 2nd grade – games start at 12:30 p.m.

Online registration is available.

For more information, contact the Clarion County YMCA at 814-764-3400 or email [email protected]

About the YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA hours are: Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.