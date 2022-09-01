The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Labor Day – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

