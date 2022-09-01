8-31 ROUNDUP: Redbank Valley Volleyball Team Begins Season With Win; North Clarion, Moniteau Pick Up Golf Victories

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Alivia Huffman had a big night with 13 kills and 10 digs and Mylee Harmon had 36 assists as the Redbank Valley volleyball team began the season with a 25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-12 win over Oil City on the road.

(Above, Alivia Huffman)

Taylor Ripple and Izzy Bond also shined at the net for the Bulldogs with 11 kills each.

GOLF

Ethan Carll shot a 40 and Zeelan Hargenrader a 42 to lead North Clarion to wins over Crannbery and Forest.

The Wolves had a team score of 227 to best Cranberry (240) and Forest (258).

Dane Wenner carded a 42 to pace Cranberry while Ty Brown shot a 43 to lead Forest.

KSAC GIRLS MATCH – Emma Covert and Mariska Shunk each shot a 44 to lead Moniteau at Hi-Level Golf Course.

Autumn Stewart carded a 49 and Kendall Sankey a 52 for the Warriors, who had a team score of 137.

Cranberry shot a 140 as a team with Brooke Whitling leading the way with a 42 for medalist honors. Alaina Hogue had a 48 and Kendall Findlay had a 50 on her card for the Berries.

CROSS COUNTRY

Griffin Booher won the boys race with a time of 18 minutes, 27 seconds for Karns City in a meet against North Clarion.

Kaine McFarland was second for the Wolves, finishing in 18:42.

Aiden Thomas of North Clarion (18:58) was third.

The boys race was not scored because Karns City does not have enough runners.

North Clarion’s Katie Bauer won the girls race with a time of 24:10. That race was also not scored as a team as the Wolves’ don’t have enough runners.

