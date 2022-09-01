A Celebration of life for Scotty Schultz Jr, who passed away August 28, 2022, has been planned for Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Chapel on the Hill Church, 6202 Emlenton Clintonville Road, Emlenton PA 16373.

Family will welcome friends from noon till 2:00 p.m.

Scotty’s service will start at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Chris Clark officiating the service.

Friends and family can send condolences by visiting the funeral home website at www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

A full obituary can be found here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.