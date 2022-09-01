 

Celebration of life for Scotty Schultz Jr

Thursday, September 1, 2022 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-xkSnOezQ8of43EIm_3883x2086A Celebration of life for Scotty Schultz Jr, who passed away August 28, 2022, has been planned for Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Chapel on the Hill Church, 6202 Emlenton Clintonville Road, Emlenton PA 16373.

Family will welcome friends from noon till 2:00 p.m.

Scotty’s service will start at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Chris Clark officiating the service.

Friends and family can send condolences by visiting the funeral home website at www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

A full obituary can be found here.


