Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Teriyaki Shish Kabobs
This tangy-sweet recipe is something you and your family can enjoy often!
Ingredients
1 cup sugar
1 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons ground ginger
2 pounds beef top sirloin steak, cut into 1-1/2-inch cubes
2 to 3 small zucchini, cut into 1-inch slices
1/2 pound medium fresh mushrooms
1 large green or sweet red pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 small onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 cups cubed fresh pineapple
Directions
-For marinade, mix the first five ingredients. In a large bowl or shallow dish, add half the marinade and the beef; turn to coat. Cover and reserve the remaining marinade. Cover and refrigerate beef and marinade overnight.
-On metal or soaked wooden skewers, thread vegetables, and, on separate skewers, thread beef with pineapple. Discard the remaining marinade from the beef bowl. Grill kabobs, covered, over medium heat until vegetables are tender and beef reaches desired doneness, 12-15 minutes, turning occasionally.
-In a small saucepan, bring reserved marinade to a boil, stirring occasionally; cook for 1 minute. Remove vegetables, pineapple, and beef from skewers before serving. Serve with sauce.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.