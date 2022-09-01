Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Teriyaki Shish Kabobs

This tangy-sweet recipe is something you and your family can enjoy often!

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce



1 cup ketchup2 teaspoons garlic powder2 teaspoons ground ginger2 pounds beef top sirloin steak, cut into 1-1/2-inch cubes2 to 3 small zucchini, cut into 1-inch slices1/2 pound medium fresh mushrooms1 large green or sweet red pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces1 small onion, cut into 1-inch pieces2 cups cubed fresh pineapple

Directions

-For marinade, mix the first five ingredients. In a large bowl or shallow dish, add half the marinade and the beef; turn to coat. Cover and reserve the remaining marinade. Cover and refrigerate beef and marinade overnight.

-On metal or soaked wooden skewers, thread vegetables, and, on separate skewers, thread beef with pineapple. Discard the remaining marinade from the beef bowl. Grill kabobs, covered, over medium heat until vegetables are tender and beef reaches desired doneness, 12-15 minutes, turning occasionally.

-In a small saucepan, bring reserved marinade to a boil, stirring occasionally; cook for 1 minute. Remove vegetables, pineapple, and beef from skewers before serving. Serve with sauce.

