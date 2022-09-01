Featured Local Job: Clinical and Non-Clinical Positions at Presbyterian SeniorCare

Presbyterian SeniorCare currently has openings for Clinical and Non-Clinical positions.

At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, their standards of care have never been higher. They’re hiring compassionate individuals—RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services Aides, Housekeeping, Maintenance Techs and more—to join their team to help in Making Aging Easier® for older adults.

If you’re looking for a meaningful career and a chance to provide warmth and care while making a difference, consider joining their team. Team members build individual relationships with their residents and their families, as well as with each other so everyone’s lives can be a little brighter. Join the Presbyterian SeniorCare team— they are ready to welcome you!

Featured Careers

Property Manager/Community Manager II

Case Manager/Care Manager (Hybrid/Remote)

Home Health Registered Nurse (RN)

Dining Services Aide, Cooks

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Maintenance Tech II

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network also offers CNA training classes!

