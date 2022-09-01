James J. Port, age 66, of Saxonburg, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.

Born May 6, 1956 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Raymond Port and Florence Blejwas Port.

Jim was a dedicated sales engineer for 36 years, who cared about his customers.

He enjoyed travelling with his family, especially to Hawaii and Gatlinburg, TN.

He also loved to go fishing at Moraine State Park and enjoyed camping.

He and his wife, Lynn, attended the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Pops faithfully for 29 years.

Jim lived life to the fullest.

He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 42 years, Lynn A. Finke Port; his son, Christopher J. Port of Saxonburg; his daughter, Vanessa L. Port of Bend, OR; his siblings, Lynny Nilson (John Young), Ray Port, Cheryl Armstrong (Jack), Patti Chapman (Rick), Richard Port (Cathy), and Jean Gurkweitz (Bob), and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim’s honor to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 (https://www.lls.org/).

Services for Jim were held privately by the family. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Twp., 856 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053.

