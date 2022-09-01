John “Jack” Baughman, age 84 of Knox, passed away Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born March 15, 1938, in Clarion County, he was the son of the late Albert and Florence Schill Baughman.

Jack grew up in Shippenville and lived over the family-owned grocery store.

He graduated from Keystone Joint School in 1956 and was class president his senior year, lettered in basketball and served as King of the Jr-Sr prom.

Jack was in the Army Reserve Unit in Clarion, which was activated during the Berlin Crisis.

He served for 1 year, beginning September 1961 thru the end of August 1962 at the 232nd Chemical Co., Fort McClellan, Anniston, Alabama.

Being that he was a sharpshooter, he was selected for guard duty at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

He worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Highway Engineers until his retirement on January 1, 1995.

Jack was a fantastic drummer and played with local bands for several years.

In later years, he grew Christmas trees and found great joy in seeing families come to the farm to cut their own tree.

Jack married the former Marlys Raybuck on March 7, 1975 and she survives along with four children: Lori Condon (Dave Rex), Jodi (David) Buttray, Dora (Roger) Wile and Rory (Kelly) Fike; seven grandchildren: Megan Stewart, Derek Stewart, Kassi Gooden, Alysha O’Neil, Colby Fike, Bailey Fike and Kyle Buttray, and nine great grandchildren: Austin and Peyton Chapman; Kaleb, Kiser, Kwynn and Klair Gooden; Kendrick and Keegan Stewart, and Emmalyn O’Neil.

Jack is also survived by his nieces: Linda (Dave) Duffee, Cheryl (Doug) Rogers and Lessa Knight; nieces-in-law: Sheila Hockman and Julie Hockman; brothers-in-law/sisters-in-law: Richard (Carol) Raybuck, Dennis (Betty) Raybuck, John (Connie) Raybuck, Esther Montgomery, Frances Matthews and Harold Raybuck, and several great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nephews, Timothy Hockman and Anthony Hockman; sister Sally Hockman and her husband, Lee Hockman; brothers-in-law, Grant (Elaine) Raybuck, Neil (Katie) Raybuck and Dallas Raybuck; mother-in-law/father-in-law, Violet and Richard Raybuck, and his granddaughter’s fiancé, Kelly O’Neil.

Private family services will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Pastor Doug Dyson will officiate over the services.

Interment will follow in the Starr Cemetery in Ninevah, Clarion County.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of John “Jack” Baughman to Knox Ambulance Company, P.O. Box 636, Knox, PA 16232 or Knox Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 106, Knox, PA 16232

Online condolences may be sent to Jack’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

