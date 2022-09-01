 

Lickingville Man Charged After Forgetting Where He Left His 2-Year-Old Daughter, Then Waking Neighbors to Help Find Her

Thursday, September 1, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police carPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was charged after he woke up his neighbors to help search for his daughter, who he left in a conference room while he stepped outside to smoke. 

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 32-year-old James Michael L Anthony, of Lickingville, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, August 29:

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 10, at an apartment complex located at 800 Greencrest Drive, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, the defendant, James Anthony, placed his 2-year-old daughter in a stroller, and left her in a conference room while he stepped outside to smoke.

Anthony forgot he left the child in the conference room and woke up his neighbors at 3:00 a.m. to help find her, the complaint states.

Anthony allegedly told his neighbors that he did not know where his child was and asked them to help look for her outside of the apartment complex. The child was located in the conference room in a stroller, the complaint indicates.

Police said Anthony caused “alarm, public inconvenience, and an annoyance.”

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing. 


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

