Police Apprehend Area Man Accused of Raping, Strangling Several Women

KITTANNING, Pa. (EYT) – Police have apprehended an area man accused of raping and strangling several women in the Armstrong County area.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, 24-year-old Zachary William Baum was taken into custody at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31.

Baum, who police referred to as “highly dangerous and violent,” allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled several women over the course of multiple years.

According to police, Baum would message random women on Facebook, and after speaking for a few days, he would engage in sexual acts with them. During these sex acts, Baum would “begin to strangle the women.”

One victim was forcibly raped against her will in the middle of the street by the Honey Bear gas station on North McKean Street in Kittanning, police said.

Another victim was raped in Baum’s car at the Community Park in Kittanning when she was 16-years-old.

Baum also has two active Protection From Abuse orders, one of which he has violated by contacting one of the victims in an attempt to have charges dropped, according to police.

