Police Searching for Missing Armstrong County Man

SUGARCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are actively searching for an Armstrong County man who was last seen on Tuesday morning.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, troopers responded to Sugarcreek Rest Home located at 120 Lakeside Drive, in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County, for a report of a missing resident.

Police say 69-year-old Charles Luttrell Jr. left the facility in a black 2015 Jeep Wrangler the morning of Tuesday, August 30.

Luttrell told staff he would return and did not, police say.

He is described as a white male.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Luttrell is asked to contact PSP Kittanning at 724-543-2011.

