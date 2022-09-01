SPONSORED: Find a Huge Selection of Real Hardwood at McMillen’s!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s carries a large selection of American-made, solid hardwood in many species, widths, and colors.
(Flooring pictured above and below is Mullican solid hickory hardwood.)
Whether your needs are for your home or business, McMillen’s carries the top names in the flooring industry and has the expert installation to make your vision come to life.
Come see McMillen’s large selection of solid hardwood, carpet, waterproof luxury vinyl plank, carpet tiles, and sheet vinyl.
Now, more than ever, everyone is encouraged to shop local, so stop at McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet for your next project!
Check McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet out at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.
STORE HOURS:
Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.