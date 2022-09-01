Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Introduces New Pour Tour Map
The Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce their new Pour Tour map is now available.
Sixteen wineries, four breweries, and five distilleries are featured. Each has a listing with their location, contact information, and twenty-five words describing what they offer, along with their location noted on the large folding map.
There is also a section to collect stickers from each participant. When all twenty-five stickers have been collected, maps can be redeemed at the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau office for free Pour Tour t-shirt. The shirt offer is available through October 31, 2023.
The new guides with map are available for download online at VisitPAGO.com/free-information, PAGO branded information racks, and at Visitors Bureau members’ locations. Visitors can also request a copy via mail by calling 814-849-5197 or emailing [email protected]
“One of the quickest growing trends in travel are vacations or weekend getaways based around visiting local wineries, breweries, and distilleries,” said John Straitiff, Executive Director Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau. “We affectionately call these visitors “Booze Travelers”. Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Pour Tour was designed to be a complete guide for those interested in experiencing and enjoying the unique flavors of our region. The t-shirt offer is a fun way to get people to visit all the stops on the tour”
Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.
