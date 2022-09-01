SPONSORED: West Park Rehab has Been Successfully Treating Cardiopulmonary Conditions for Over 20 Years
SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Heart disease and heart failure are systemic cardiovascular diseases. They can affect exercise tolerance, endurance, and quality of life. Heart diseases make it difficult for a person’s heart to keep up with their body’s daily demands.
Heart disease is widespread. It resulted in 859,125 deaths in the United States in 2017, according to the American Heart Association. It also is the leading cause of death globally, with 17.8 million related deaths in 2017. This number is expected to grow to more than 2.2 million by 2030. Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death each year, taking more lives than cancer and lung diseases combined.
Heart failure affects an estimated 6.2 million Americans older than age 20. This number is expected to increase to affect greater than eight million adults by the year 2030.
If you have heart disease or heart failure, a physical therapist can work with you to help keep it from getting worse. Physical therapists also can help people reduce their risk of developing heart disease.
Working with a physical therapist can improve your:
-Exercise capacity
-Strength and endurance
-Overall health and well-being
Physical therapists are movement experts. They improve quality of life through hands-on care, patient education, and prescribed movement. You can contact a physical therapist directly for an evaluation.
You can request an appointment using this link. https://sites.webpt.com/1660/reactivation-offer
Or call West Park offices at Franklin: 814-437-6191 or Seneca 814-493-8631.
What Are Heart Disease and Heart Failure?
Heart disease, also known as cardiovascular disease, is any disease that involves the blood vessels in the heart, limbs, or brain.
The term covers:
-High blood pressure
-Heart attack
-Heart failure
-Heart valve problems
-Peripheral artery disease
-Stroke
The primary risk factors for developing heart disease include:
-High blood pressure (hypertension)
-Disease of the coronary arteries (atherosclerosis)
-A history of prior heart attack (myocardial infarction)
-A family history of heart disease
-Cigarette smoking
-Physical inactivity
-Increased body mass index/overweight
-High cholesterol
-Diabetes (increased blood sugar levels)
-Age over 45 for men; over 55 for women
Heart failure is a syndrome that occurs when the heart fails to meet the needs of the body. This means the heart is not functioning as it should. It occurs when the heart is unable to fill with, or pump, blood effectively. As a result, the body does not get the blood and oxygen it needs.
Primary risk factors for developing heart failure include:
-Coronary artery disease due to a buildup of plaque in the arteries of the heart
-Heart defects inherited or present at birth
-High blood pressure
-Smoking
-Heart valve disease
-Infection of the heart
-Obesity increased body mass index
-Diabetes
-Certain types of chemotherapy
-Alcohol and/or drug abuse
Signs and Symptoms
People with heart disease may not even know they have it. The disease is sometimes “silent.”
It may not get diagnosed until a person:
-Has a heart attack
-Experiences heart failure
-Notices, or a health care provider detects, an abnormal heart rhythm
A heart attack occurs when the flow of blood to a section of the heart is blocked. This is most often due to coronary artery disease, when plaque builds up on the artery wall. If the blood flow is not restored, that section of the heart can begin to die.
Signs and symptoms of a heart attack may include:
-Chest pain or discomfort
-Pain into the arms, shoulders, neck, jaw, or abdomen
-Shortness of breath
-Fatigue
-Nausea
-Dizziness
-Racing heart (palpitations)
If you think you may be having a heart attack, CALL 9-1-1 for emergency medical care.
If you have heart failure, your body may compensate to provide enough blood and oxygen for your vital organs. This can result in increased symptoms over time and worsening disease.
Heart failure symptoms may include the following:
-Fatigue
-Shortness of breath
-Lower extremity swelling (edema)
-Pulmonary congestion (fluid in your lungs)
-Decreased exercise tolerance
-Weight gain due to increased fluid
How Can a Physical Therapist Help?
Physical therapists design personalized treatment plans for each person’s needs, challenges, and goals.
They help you:
-Improve your mobility
-Manage pain and other chronic conditions
-Recover from or prevent injury and chronic disease
Your physical therapist will work with you and other members of your health care team to address problems caused by heart disease or heart failure.
Your physical therapy treatment plan will include a personalized exercise program and prescribed movement. This program will help you decrease the signs and symptoms of heart disease and/or failure. It also will improve your ability to take part in home, work, and other activities. Research shows that physical activity and exercise can improve exercise capacity. Physical activity and exercise also can help people with heart failure live longer than they would otherwise.
Cardiopulmonary Reconditioning Programs provide education on breathing strategies that will utilize the lungs more efficiently, and exercises that can help a patient safely improve general endurance, strength, flexibility, and tolerance of the activities of daily life.
In some cases, the use of Yoga-based stretching and breathing techniques can be incorporated into these therapy programs.
Can This Injury or Condition Be Prevented?
The best way to prevent heart disease and heart failure is to maintain a healthy lifestyle and decrease your risk factors. It is important to be physically active, exercise, and choose healthy habits.
Regular physical activity and exercise can:
-Decrease blood pressure and cholesterol levels
-Reduce your risk of an initial cardiac event (a heart attack)
-Benefit your physical, mental, and social health
-Help to improve other chronic conditions, such as diabetes, obesity, depression, and some cancers
-Increased muscle strength also can lower your risk of having a heart attack and improves your ability to do everyday activities
The American Heart Association and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommend that for substantial health benefits, adults ages 18 to 64, with and without chronic health conditions, should do at least one of the following:
-150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity exercise (such as brisk walking).
-75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity exercise (such as running or jogging).
-You also can decrease your risk of developing heart disease by reducing other risk factors with the following:
-Choose a healthy diet full of fruits, vegetables, fish, and fiber-rich whole grains.
The American Heart Association’s guide, How to Help Prevent Heart Disease At Any Age, provides additional information:
-Stop smoking
-Maintain your weight at a healthy level
-Manage diabetes so that blood sugars remain stable
If you have heart disease or heart failure, your physical therapist can guide you to decrease your risk factors and slow the progression of the disease.
Cardiac rehabilitation (cardiac rehab) is a program designed for patients who are recovering from a heart attack, heart disease, heart failure, and heart surgery. It delivers a personalized exercise program, recommendations for lifestyle changes, and patient education. The goal of cardiac rehab is to decrease cardiovascular risk factors and improve healthy behaviors to lower your risk for future cardiovascular events.
Participating in our outpatient cardiopulmonary rehab program has been shown to:
-Decrease cardiovascular risk factors
-Reduce disability
-Promote healthy lifestyle habits, including increased physical activity
Physical therapists will work with you to develop an individualized treatment and training program specific to your personal goals.
You can request an appointment using this link. https://sites.webpt.com/1660/reactivation-offer
Or call West Park offices at Franklin: 814-437-6191 or Seneca 814-493-8631.
