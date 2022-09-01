Swim Lesson Registration Underway at Clarion County YMCA

CLARION, Pa. – Registration for group swim lessons is underway at the Clarion County YMCA. Lessons are affordable and registration is held monthly.

GROUP SWIM LESSONS

Learn a valuable life skill with trained and experienced swim instructors in a safe, nurturing, and welcoming environment. Classes are available for everyone at different stages.

Our “Me and My Shadow” (A+B) class is for parents and young children who are ready to be introduced to the water for the first time. Classes 1+2 are for teaching basics, 3+4 are for developing a swim technique, and levels 5+6 are for developing and perfecting strokes. Please use the “level selector” on our website or ask our staff for support in placing your child in a class.

Please register by the 1st of the month.

Tuesday & Thursday—Maximum 10/session

Swim Basics (1+2) 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Stroke Introductions (3 & 4) 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Stroke Development (5 & 6) if enough interest

Saturday

Me & My Shadow (A+B) 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

(Parent & Child Class)

For pricing view our registration form at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Classes run monthly and all swimmers must register in advance at the membership desk by the first of the month.

Fees depend on class selection.

PRIVATE SWIM LESSONS

We offer private lessons for children and adults. Sign up at the front desk. We offer flexible lesson times and will work hard to schedule times that work best for you. Our private lessons are offered as four 30 minute lessons a month; once per week.

Youth Monthly Fee: $45 for members/$60 for non-members. Register by the first of the month at the front desk or contact [email protected] with questions. Those continuing lessons for the next month must register and pay by the 15th to guarantee a spot.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and Camp Coffman.

