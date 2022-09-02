The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Labor Day – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

