Allegheny National Forest ATV/OHM Trails Set to Close on September 25

WARREN, Pa. – The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will close all all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) trails on Allegheny National Forest at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 25.

ATV/OHM trails will remain closed through the fall, with the following exceptions:

– The Marienville and Timberline trails will be open for an extended weekend in October to give riders an opportunity to enjoy the autumn foliage. Trails will open at 8:00 am, on Friday, October 7th, and close at 11:59 pm on Monday, October 10th. The Timberline Trailhead will open Thursday, October 6th to accommodate riders camping for the weekend. The Willow Creek, Rocky Gap, and Penoke Trails will remain closed.

– Tour de Forest Trail Ride in partnership with Marienville Volunteer Fire Department. October 1st and 2nd, 2022. Registered event participants ONLY. Designated event routes ONLY. https://www.marienville-fire.com/

Riding the ATV/OHM trails requires a permit, which is valid through the end of the calendar year. The 2022 ATV/OHM permit cost, mail-in forms, vendors, and directions for electronic submissions can be found on the Forest website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/allegheny/passes-permits/recreation.

Trail conditions can be challenging, and riders are encouraged to consider their skill level when evaluating whether to use any trail.

Forest Service staff will monitor ATV/OHM trail conditions for potential winter use.

“We are hopeful that weather conditions with sustained cold temperatures may allow us to open some trails for winter riding,” said Marienville District Ranger Rob Fallon. Winter use of the ATV/OHM trail system requires sustained cold temperatures that freeze the trail surface and push frost into the ground.

The forest will post information on the Allegheny National Forest website and social media channels when ATV/OHM trail access changes. Please check access conditions before riding.

Forest visitors are requested to practice outdoor ethics such as Leave No Trace principles and Tread Lightly. Users should employ caution when on any of the trails, as many are open for multiple uses, and you may encounter vehicles, groomers, snowshoers, skiers, or hikers at any time.

For more information about outdoor recreation activities in the Allegheny National Forest visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/allegheny/recreation.

