Carolyn Louise Davis, 78, of Tavares, FL, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont, FL.

Mrs. Davis was born March 27, 1944 in Oil City, PA, to the late Kenneth Curtis Wade and Evelyn Mae Smalley Wade.

Along with her parents Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband; Jamieson Taylor Davis.

After a long battle with cancer, Carolyn has received her new body in Heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her daughters; Alicia Merritt, Leigh Anne Alsup (Mitch), brother; Billy Wade (Carolyn), three grandchildren; Dockery Merritt, Rebecca Milner (Grant), Jordan Alsup (Savannah), three great-grandchildren; Jamie Alsup, Evie Milner, Saylor Alsup, long time friend; Dan Gualtieri, niece; April Kleck (Jim), nephews; Timothy Wade, Everett Wade (Tina).

Funeral services will be 2pm Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Collierville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1pm.

She will be interred in the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com.

