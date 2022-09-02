 

Mississippi Pot Roast

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Quick Apricot Chicken

Friday, September 2, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This simple apricot chicken will become one of your favorite dishes!

Ingredients

1/2 cup apricot preserves
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon chicken broth or sherry
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips
1 medium green pepper, chopped
1/2 cup salted cashews
Hot cooked rice
Crushed red pepper flakes, optional

Directions

-In a shallow microwave-safe dish, combine the first seven ingredients; stir in chicken. Cover and microwave on high for 3 minutes, stirring once.

-Add green pepper and cashews. Cover and microwave on high for 2-4 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink, stirring once. Let stand for 3 minutes. Serve with rice and if desired, sprinkle with red pepper flakes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


