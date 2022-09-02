Featured Local Job: Rimersburg Borough Maintenance Employees

Rimersburg Borough is currently accepting applications for 2 full-time, hourly positions with benefits.

General laborer/ equipment operator.

Hourly wage based on experience.

Applications are available at:

Rimersburg Borough Building

27 Main Street

Rimersburg, PA 16248

Mail applications to or drop them off at the above address. Envelopes must be marked APPLICATION.

Rimersburg Borough is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.