Michigan State With Something to Prove Against Western Michigan

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Golden Eagles Soccer Fall in PSAC Opener to Seton Hill

Friday, September 2, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image001 (1)CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle soccer team kicked off conference play on Thursday afternoon, but were unable to earn a victory on the road in falling 2-0 to Seton Hill at DSG Field.

Clarion (1-2, 0-1 PSAC West) will return home for action against Mercyhurst on Saturday, September 3 at 7 p.m.

The Griffins totaled only six shots on net in the game, but they were unable to sneak two past goalkeeper Alex Velez. Conversely, Seton Hill netminder Lindsey Pazdziorko picked up the shutout against the Golden Eagles, who finished with eight total shots in the game.

Seton Hill picked up their first goal in the 10th minute of action, with Madison Carr booting it into an open net after a free kick where Brenna Springer dished it over to her. Taylor Serrano lifted a number of shots toward the keeper in the first half, and Madison Spitko ripped one wide in the 45th minute, but Seton Hill finished with the 1-0 advantage.

The Griffins tacked on an insurance goal in the 73rd minute, with Alexis Garia scoring from 30 yards out to make it 2-0. Kylee Cross shot wide with less than five minutes remaining, and Seton Hill held on the for win.


