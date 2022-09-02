Kerle Tire Game of the Week Returns With Karns City, Redbank Valley Showdown
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week kicks off tonight with a Friday night clash between Karns City and Redbank Valley and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from Redbank Valley High School.
The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with the area’s favorite broadcast team, Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle, on the call.
HOW TO WATCH
The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, and D9Sports.com.
The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:
ALL AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING
ALL SEASONS
BATTERY WAREHOUSE
BAUER TRUCK REPAIR
BEVERAGE-AIR
BROOKVILLE EQUIPMENT
CLARION COUNTY COMMUNITY BANK
CLARION FORD
CLARION FOREST VNA
CLARION HOSPITAL
COUSIN BASIL S
DUBROOK
ERIC SHICK AGENCY
FALLER’S FURNITURE
FUN BANK
GATESMAN AUTOBODY
HAGER PAVING
HEETER LUMBER
J&J FEEDS & NEEDS
J&J TRAILER SALES
JANNEY
KAHLE’S KITCHENS
KERLE TIRE COMPANY
LANDPRO
LAUREL EYE CLINIC
LUTON’S PLUMBING & HEATING
MCMILLEN’S CARPET OUTLET
NEXT STEP THERAPY
NICK’S AUTO BODY
OCHS LUMBER
PENN STATE DUBOIS
REDBANK CHEVROLET
SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA
SWEET BASIL
TIONESTA BUILDERS
TOY DRILLING
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS
WEST PARK REHAB
THE HASKELL HOUSE
ZACHERL MOTORS
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.