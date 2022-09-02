Man Faces Burglary Charges for Allegedly Trespassing at Mother’s Camp

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man is facing felony burglary and related charges for reportedly trespassing at his mother’s camp in Harmony Township.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jeremy Allen Hettrick, of Butler, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Wednesday, August 31.

According to a criminal complaint, police received a call on August 2 from a known female, who related that her camp located on Tank Hill Road in Harmony Township, Forest County, had been burglarized.

The victim told police that a Smith and Wesson M&P 2.0 firearm was missing, and there was trash scattered throughout the camp.

The victim spoke to her son, Jeremy Hettrick, who related he was not at the camp over the previous weekend. She informed police that Hettrick was not authorized to be at this location due to previous incidents, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, it was determined by police that an abandoned camp located to the west of the victim’s property had been damaged by throwing stars and crossbow bolts. A window was also broken during the incident.

An abandoned camping trailer owned by the victim had what appeared to be bullet holes in it along with discharged bullet casings that were found near the trailer, the complaint indicates.

Upon further investigation, a neighbor of the victim was at his camp from July 29 to August 2. He related he witnessed Hettrick, who he believed was permitted to be at this location, and three other unidentified individuals at the victim’s property from July 29 to July 31, the complaint notes.

The witness reported that he observed Hettrick operate a black and orange Polaris RZR side-by-side and a green Arctic Cat UTV during these dates.

The witness also reported that he heard shooting the previous weekend near the location, the complaint states.

The victim’s husband, and owner of the side-by-side and UTV, reported that he cleaned the vehicles on July 28 and stored them in a trailer on the property. It was determined by police that the vehicles were used due to them being dirty. Both he and the victim related Hettrick was not authorized to use these vehicles, according to police.

He also related that he leaves the keys in the vehicles when they are locked in the trailer, and Hettrick may have possession of a key to the lock, the complaint indicates.

Further investigation revealed empty beer cans in the side-by-side that were the same type of cans that were scattered among other trash on the property.

On August 3, the victim reported to police that Hettrick admitted to being at the camp and had returned the missing firearm to the victim’s primary residence in Butler County, the complaint notes.

Hettrick reportedly refused to speak with police regarding this incident, the complaint notes.

He faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 2

– Criminal Trespassing – Enter Structure, Felony 3

– Unauthorized Use of Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Defiant Trespassing Actual Communication to Actor, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

A preliminary hearing has not yet been set.

