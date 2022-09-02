 

Michael Patton Advising: Uncle Sam Wants to Know About Your Gig Income

Friday, September 2, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Michael Patton - NEW
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Uncle Sam Wants to Know About Your Gig Income.

If you earn money through an app or online digital platform, you may be affected by a tax reporting change that took effect on January 1, 2022. A provision of the 2021 American Rescue Plan requires third-party payment processors to report business transactions totaling over $600 per year by issuing a Form 1099-K to the taxpayer and the IRS. In prior years, the reporting threshold was much higher (200 business transactions and $20,000).

Here are a few things you should probably know about this far-reaching new rule.

It’s not personal. Business transactions are deﬁned as payments for goods or services, including tips. Money received from the online sale of personal items like old clothing or furniture, which are normally sold at a loss, is not taxable and does not need to be reported. However, those in the business of reselling goods for a proﬁt should carefully track the original costs of their purchases. Peer-to-peer payment apps are not required to report personal transactions intended as gifts or used to pay back friends for dinner or trips, or to split other costs. How will third-party apps know the diﬀerence? The payer will be asked to indicate the purpose of each transaction so it can be categorized correctly.

Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Uncle-Sam-Wants-to-Know-About-Your-Gig-Income.c9932.htm

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

building

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


