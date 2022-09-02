 

Richard “Rick” J. Campbell Sr.

Friday, September 2, 2022 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-QUf2tTB6vT1DyORichard “Rick” J. Campbell Sr., age 63, of Sligo, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Albany, New York due to injuries from a vehicle accident.

Born November 6, 1958, in Lakewood, Ohio, he was the son of the late Leon Campbell, Sr. and Jane Zang Campbell.

Rick was employed with Specialty Transport and LIR Escorts.

He was an active member of the Sligo Volunteer Fire Company and loved hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.

On October 15, 1977, Rick married the former Sue Bish and she proceeded him in death on August 9, 2011.

He later married the former Inza Boyden on June 18, 2016, and she survives.

Survivors include his wife, Inza; his five children: Mellissa and George Kephart of Meadville; Deborah and Eric Story of Punxsutawney; Richard Campbell and Stephanie

Hilliard of New Bethlehem; Jessica and Krissy Givens of Hiller, and Leon Campbell of Sligo; two step children: April Powers of Tioga and Fred Powers of Millerston, and grandkids: Ashley, Logan, Karter and Savannah Kephart of Meadville; Hunter and Julie Greeley of Brookville, and Makenzie and Cayden Craig of New Bethlehem.

Rick is also survived by his siblings: Leon and Debby Campbell of Denver Colorado; Susan and Mike McKinney of Greenville and Brian and Lois Campbell of Meadville, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and first wife, he was proceeded in death by a brother, David Campbell.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday September 7, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Zach Lays officiating.

Interment will follow at the Alcola Trinity Cemetery in Fairmount City.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Richard Campbell, Sr. to the Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, 408 Colerain Street, Sligo, PA 16255.

Online condolences may be sent to Rick’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


