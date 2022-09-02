Robert A. “Pizza” Parenti, 78, of Perryville, Parker, Pa, passed away Wednesday morning (08-31-22), at Parker Personal Care Home following an extended illness.

Born in Butler, Pa. on September 3, 1943, he was the son of the late Antonio (Tony) and Norma Hoover Parenti.

He was a graduate of A. C. Valley High School and was baptized Catholic by faith.

Bob served with the 101st Airborne of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era conflict.

He was a member of the American Legion and a social member of the VFW of Parker.

An over-the-road truck driver for most of his working life, he hauled mostly oil transport with his last employment driving for then Penreco of Karns City.

Surviving are his wife, Bonnie Bittinger Parenti; two daughters and husbands: Angela (Mark) Viertel of Parker and Nicole (Shane) Thompson of Emlenton; five grandchildren: Kelsey (Josh) Wilson, Rachel, and Annie Viertel, Karac Thompson, and Ellie (fiancé’ Dawson Jones) Thompson; one great-granddaughter: Kathleen Wilson; also surviving are five step-children: Jake Long, Mandy Bittinger, and Melinda (Evan) Heeter all of Parker; Connie Long of Karns City, and Megan (Steve) Hohman of Allison Park; several step grand and step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, “Pizza” was preceded in death by his first wife Kathleen (Kathy) Wagner Parenti who passed on October 15, 2003, and his sister Susan LeVier.

Family and friends are welcome from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker, where a Memorial Service will be held at 8:00 PM.

He shall be laid to rest with his first wife at Parker Presbyterian Cemetery.

Member of the American Legion and VFW of Parker will conduct services at 6:00 PM at the beginning of visitation.

His family suggests memorials be made to Mechling-Sheakley Veterans Home, Route 68, at Cowansville, Pa, 16218.

