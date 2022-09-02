Say What?!: Alligator Wrangled in Parking Lot of Florida Wendy’s

HERNANDO COUNTY, Florida – Authorities in Florida captured a large alligator found in an unusual location: a Wendy’s parking lot.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a report of an alligator “loitering” outside the Wendy’s on Commercial Way in Spring Hill.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.