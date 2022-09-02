District 9 High School Football Schedule: Week 2

This week’s PIAA District 9 High School Football Schedule brought to you by Nick’s Auto Body.

Friday, September 2

Central Clarion at Port Allegany, 7:00 p.m.

Karns City at Redbank Valley, 7:00 p.m.



Keystone at Union/A-C Valley, 7:00 p.m.Elk County Catholic at Moniteau, 7:00 p.m.Punxsutawney at Kane, 7:00 p.m.Brookville at Tyrone, 7:00 p.m.Ridgway at St. Marys, 7:00 p.m.Brockway at DuBois, 7:00 p.m.Cameron County at Smethport, 7:00 p.m.Clearfield at Bald Eagle, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 3

Otto-Eldred at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.