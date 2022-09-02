DuBois Educational Foundation Is Holding Its 13th Annual Golf Scramble to Benefit Penn State DuBois
Friday, September 2, 2022 @ 12:09 AM
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – The DuBois Educational Foundation is holding its 13th Annual Golf Scramble to benefit Penn State, DuBois, on Friday, September 16.
The scramble will be held at the Treasure Lake SilverWoods Course, 231 Palmetto Road, DuBois, Pa.
The deadline to register for the event is Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
– Registration: 9:30 a.m.
– Shotgun Start: 11:00 a.m.
– Dinner to Follow
Extra events within the golf scramble will include a putting contest, the longest drive contest, closest to the pin, skins, Vegas hole, and more with chances to win a driver, putter, and a wedge.
You may register for the event by contacting Caleb Bennett at 814-512-1480 or by email at [email protected]
