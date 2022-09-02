September Happenings in the Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region
As summer fades and autumn approaches, September is a busy and beautiful time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.
(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)
Here are just some of the highlights of events happening in September.
September Events
Sept 3-4 Flea Market in Hazen
Sept 10 Summer Film Festival in Brockway
Sept 11 Airport Drag Races in St. Marys
Sept 16-18 Peanut Butter Festival in New Bethlehem
Sept 16-18 Fall Fest in St. Marys
Sept 17-18 Coolspring Power Museum open in Coolspring
Sept 17-18 Greenberg Cadillac Museum open in Brookville
Sept 23-25 Oktoberfest in Marienville
Sept 24 Flavors of Fall in Ridgway
Sept 24-Oct 2 Autumn Leaf Festival in Clarion
