Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Labor Day – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

