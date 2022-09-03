Anne G. Burens, 88, of Polk Center, passed away on August 30, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.

She was born on May 26, 1934, the daughter of the late Paul Burens and Margaret Petrarco Nordine.

Anne became a resident at Polk State Center on July 11, 1939 at the age of 5.

She attended school and resided at Polk for 83 years.

As a child at home, she loved sitting outside and watching birds and butterflies with her sister Peggy.

In her younger years at Polk Center, she was mobile and carefree.

She enjoyed living with familiar cottage friends and staff, where she received loving attention.

Anne liked going to Senior Center where the atmosphere was lively.

She enjoyed music, soft, warm blankets, wearing hats and bright colors.

Anne was a devout Catholic and attended Mass and other services regularly throughout her years at Polk.

Quiet and sweet, Anne was a peaceful and beautiful gift from God.

She was genuinely loved by all.

Left to cherish Anne’s wonderful memory is her brother, Alan Burens; her sister, Jane Aiken; her nephew, Darin and his wife, Sunny; her great niece, Raegan; her cousin, Tim; as well as her cottage friends and caregivers at Polk Center.

In addition to her parents, Anne is preceded in death by her sister, Peggy France; her uncles, Alfred, Christopher, Jerry, Paul, and Vincent; her aunts, Gertrude, Rita, and Margaret; as well as her cousins, Alfred, Harold, Joan, Jack, and William.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin from 12:00pm to 2:00pm.

Funeral services for Anne will be held immediately following the visitation at 2:00pm with Rev. John L. Miller III, pastor of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church officiating.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Anne’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.