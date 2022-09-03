Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lime Chicken Tacos

This fun chicken taco recipe is perfect for a relaxing dinner with friends!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast halves

3 tablespoons lime juice



1 tablespoon chili powder1 cup frozen corn, thawed1 cup chunky salsa12 fat-free flour tortillas (6 inches), warmedOptional: Sour cream, pickled onions, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheddar or Cotija cheese

Directions

-Place chicken in a 3-qt. slow cooker. Combine lime juice and chili powder; pour over chicken. Cook, covered, on low until chicken is tender, 5-6 hours.

-Remove chicken. When cool enough to handle, shred meat with 2 forks; return to slow cooker. Stir in corn and salsa. Cook, covered, on low until heated through, about 30 minutes. Place filling on tortillas; if desired, serve with sour cream, pickled onions, lettuce, and cheese.

