Debbra M. Lehman, age 63, of Waterford, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Brooksville, FL on March 29, 1959, one of 10 children of the late Steve and Carroll Grate Bartosek.

She attended Millcreek schools and worked most recently for several years at Toyota of Gastonia in North Carolina and prior to that for St Vincent Heath Center and Surgery Center for over 17 years in housekeeping.

Her family meant the world to her, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and loved all she knew.

She enjoyed crafts, bowling, riding motorcycles, and traveling to Pigeon Forge, Myrtle Beach and the Outer Banks.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother Steve Bartosek.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Christian J. Lehman Sr.; three sons: Christian J. Lehman Jr. of Erie; Philip M. Lehman and his wife Stephanie of Franklin; Aaron S. Lehman Sr. and his wife Toni of Erie; five brothers: Dennis Bartosek and his wife Helen; Larry Bartosek and his wife Shirley; Ronnie Bartosek and his wife Kelly; all of Erie; Danny Bartosek and his wife Sandy of Mill Village ; and Bryan Bartosek and his girlfriend Nicole of Erie; three sisters: Linda Bartosek; Sharon Burge and her husband Fred; and Mary Lewis and her husband Brian, all of Erie; nine grandchildren: Sierrah; Aaron Jr.; Andrew; Alizabeth; Christian III; Emma; Isabella; Ryder; and Ethan; two great grandchildren: Rin and Kai; many many in laws; nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott, Cremation and Funeral Services, at West Ridge -3801 West 26th St. Erie.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Send condolence and donations at www.BurtonQuinnScott.com.

