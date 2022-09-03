Joseph A. Ida, Jr., age 77, of Shippenville, passed away on September 1, 2022 at his residence.

He was born in Moriah, NY on December 14, 1944 to the late Joseph and Laura (Franze) Ida.

Joe married the former Linda G. Rake on June 15, 1968 and she survives.

Joe worked as a service manager for Anderson Equipment from 1982 to 1993 and was the owner of Ida Vending from 1992 until his retirement.

Joe was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Lucinda.

Joe is survived by his wife, Linda of Shippenville and children: Barry (Lori) Ida of Apollo and Cathie Ida of Kannapolis, NC; grandchildren, Matthew Samulewski of Kannapolis, NC, Brandon (Cassidy) Samulewski of Clarion, and Nick Beightol of Clarion.

In addition, four great-grandchildren: Brantley, Christopher, Carter and Shiloh Samulewski.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael (Judy) Ida.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 6pm to 9pm at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the St. Joseph Parish: 84 Rectory Lane Lucinda, Pa 16235 with Rev. Michael Polinek presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clarion Forest VNA: 271 Perkins Rd. Clarion, Pa 16214 and St. Joseph Parish: PO Box 9 Lucinda, Pa 16235.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.