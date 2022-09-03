Farmers of Marble Announces Two Promotions

MARBLE, Pa. (EYT) – Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Marble has announced two recent promotions.

(Pictured above, left to right: Jessica Wilshire and Kayla Beck. Submitted by Eric Schmader, President and CEO of Farmers of Marble.)

Due to recent retirements of long-term employees, Farmers of Marble named Jessica Wilshire, of the Knox area, and Kayla Beck, of the Clarion area, to new roles effective August 1, 2022.

Jessica Wilshire, accounts payable and claims assistant, has been appointed to the position of Treasurer of Farmers Mutual. Jess joined the company earlier this year after working for a Federal agency for 17 years.

Kayla Beck, the lead underwriter for the company, has also been named as office manager. Kayla has been employed with Farmers Mutual for 15 years.

