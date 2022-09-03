Police: Woman Assaults Husband After He Asks to Stay in the House Because He’s ‘Tired of Living in the Shed’

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an area woman who assaulted her husband during a domestic dispute in Cherrytree Township.

Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Rebecca Margaret Kight, of Titusville, on Sunday, August 28, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Franklin were contacted by a known male, who stated that his wife slapped and punched him in the face during an argument that occurred around 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, at a residence on Turkey Farm Road, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County.

Police arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim who had dried blood on his nose, as well as blood on his teeth with a split lip.

The victim told police that his wife, Rebecca Kight, got mad at him when he said he wanted to stay in the house because he’s “tired of living in the shed,” the complaint states.

Troopers then spoke with Kight who stated that she was talking with the victim, and he asked if he could stay in the house because “he’s tired of living in the shed,” and she told him no, the complaint indicates.

Kight reported that the victim reached in to give her a kiss, and she got mad and shoved him. Kight then allegedly stated that she slapped and punched him in the face to get him away from her, according to the complaint.

Kight was arraigned at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, August 29, in front of District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, September 7, at 1:30 p.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

