UPDATE: Missing Armstrong County Man Located

SUGARCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have located an Armstrong County man who was reported missing on Tuesday, August 30.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, troopers located 69-year-old Charles Luttrell Jr. on Thursday, September 1.

Luttrell, a resident of Sugarcreek Rest Home located at 120 Lakeside Drive, in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County, reportedly left the facility in a black 2015 Jeep Wrangler on the morning of Tuesday, August 30.

Luttrell told staff he would return and did not, and on Wednesday, August 31, troopers were dispatched to the facility.

No further information is available at this time.

State Police released the above report on Friday, September 2.

