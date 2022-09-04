The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Labor Day – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 11pm, then a slight chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

