All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Florence Lindemuth
Florence Lindemuth served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Florence M. Lindemuth
Born: January 31, 1926
Died: February 28, 2020
Hometown: Mayport, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Florence was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran.
She was laid to rest at Temple Cemetery in Hazen, Pa.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.