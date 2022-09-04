 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Taco Pizza

Sunday, September 4, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

A convenient prebaked crust makes this tasty taco pizza as easy as can be!

Ingredients

1 pound of ground beef
1 envelope of taco seasoning

1 cup water
2 prebaked 12-inch pizza crusts
1 can (16 ounces) of refried beans
3/4 cup salsa
2 cups coarsely crushed tortilla chips
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Optional: shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Stir in taco seasoning and water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes; set aside.

-Place crusts on ungreased pizza pans or baking sheets. Combine beans and salsa; spread over crusts. Top with beef mixture, chips, and cheese.

-Bake until heated through and cheese is melted for 13-16 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with lettuce and tomatoes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


