Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Taco Pizza

A convenient prebaked crust makes this tasty taco pizza as easy as can be!

Ingredients

1 pound of ground beef

1 envelope of taco seasoning



1 cup water2 prebaked 12-inch pizza crusts1 can (16 ounces) of refried beans3/4 cup salsa2 cups coarsely crushed tortilla chips2 cups shredded cheddar cheeseOptional: shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Stir in taco seasoning and water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes; set aside.

-Place crusts on ungreased pizza pans or baking sheets. Combine beans and salsa; spread over crusts. Top with beef mixture, chips, and cheese.

-Bake until heated through and cheese is melted for 13-16 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with lettuce and tomatoes.

