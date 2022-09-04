Clarion University Cross Country: Golden Eagles Take Fourth in Field Loaded With D-1 Programs

TYRONE, Pa. – Opening their season in a field loaded with Division I talent, the Golden Eagle cross country team authored an encouraging effort in their first competition of the year, taking fourth at the Father Bede Invitational hosted by Saint Francis.

Clarion’s fourth-place finish was enhanced when compared to the field in which the team competed; they topped two full Division I rosters in Sacred Heart and Fairleigh Dickinson, and were the highest-finishing non-Division I program at the meet. Only one non-Division I athlete topped a Golden Eagle at the event as Clarion produced the next seven such harriers.

Gabby Kutchma and Mackenzie Carver were the top two finishers for the Golden Eagles, finishing within 14 seconds of one another at 12th and 14th places, respectively. Kutchma completed the 5K course in 19:49.5 while Carver completed the three-loop circuit in 20:03.6. Abby Sullivan was third on the team with a time of 20:17.6, and freshman Addie LaBombard was fourth with a time of 21:04.1 after nearly catching Central Connecticut State’s Maggie LoSchiavo in the chute. Rounding out Clarion’s top-five in the event was Allison Farson , who took 44th with a time of 21:33.6.

Autumn Pettinato finished just a fraction of a second behind Farson, crossing the line at 21:34.3. Freshman Caleigh Aigler was the seventh-place finisher for the Golden Eagles with a time of 22:24.6.

